BJP ruling with religious ideology: CPI

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said that BJP's bigoted politics is a big disaster for the country. Alleging that the BJP, which came to power for the second time, is ruling with religious ideologies, he noted that if it wins again, there is a danger of ignoring the Constitution. He said that only Communists have the power to stop BJP's fanatical politics and called upon all the communist parties of the country to come together. Unity of Communist parties is now a national necessity, he noted.

On Tuesday morning, the second-day meeting of CPI 25th district plenary was held at the party office here where CPI leader Muppalla Subbarao hoisted the party flag.

On this occasion, Ramakrishna said that CPI will move ahead with all the democratic parties to oust the BJP. In order to unite all the communist parties, CPI needs to gain strength first, he said.

CPI leader Ravula Venkaiah said that BJP's march in Amaravati was a big drama.

He called upon the people to fight on a large scale against the central and state governments.

Eluru district assistant secretary Bandi Venkateswara Rao, CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu, district assistant secretary L Kundrapu Rambabu and other attended the meeting.