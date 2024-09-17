BJP seeks key reforms in TTD, submits plea to Minister Anam

Tirupati: BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy met with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy at Tirumala on Monday and submitted a memorandum, seeking key reforms to enhance the experience for ordinary devotees visiting Tirumala temple.

He requested the Minister to revive the practice of allowing residents of Tirupati to have darshan on the first Tuesday of every month, based on their Aadhaar card. He called for the removal of ‘Laghu’ and ‘Maha Laghu’ darshan systems introduced by the previous administration. Such darshans restricted devotees from entering the sanctum sanctorum, even when there is no crowd, forcing them to view the deity from a distance.

He also mentioned that to change the procedure under Srivani Trust special darshan introduced by the previous government by allowing two devotees on one ticket instead of the present one on payment of Rs 10,500.

As the TTD currently only accepts digital payments for booking accommodation at its guesthouses, Naveen Kumar asked the Minister to also allow cash payments and ensure that the security deposit is refunded immediately once the room is vacated, making the process smoother for devotees. Naveen also urged the Minister to regulate the prices for rooms and event halls, such as those used for weddings at the mutts on Tirumala hill.

He cited the recent decision of TTD restricting the distribution of laddus to devotees who cannot physically visit Tirumala to just two laddus per Aadhaar card and requested a review of this policy, asking that at least 10 laddus be provided to such devotees.

To ensure the safety of devotees walking up the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu paths, Naveen urged the Minister to install iron fencing along both sides of these paths to protect devotees from potential wildlife attacks. He pleaded for the cancellation of reverse tendering procedures in the TTD, arguing that it had stalled civil works worth crores of rupees. According to him, the Minister responded positively to the requests and assured him that he will review these with the TTD officials.