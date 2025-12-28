BJP slams Jagan for blocking development

Tirupati: BJP State general secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and BJP State spokesperson Jalli Madhusudhan criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of obstructing development.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Ramesh Naidu and Jalli Madhusudhan said the fee reimbursement scheme started during Dr YS Raja Sekhara Reddy's time. They noted that the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) policy is not new and is already in use in over 20 countries. Jagan's threats to stall tenders and scrap the policy if he returns to power shows his true nature, they added.

The leaders urged Jagan to stop hindering the coalition government's development efforts. Such threats are habitual for Jagan's family, as seen in Kadapa earlier, they pointed out.

The duo clarified that medical college admissions are purely merit-based. ‘Health Minister Satish Kumar Yadav has refuted Jagan's false claims. It takes at least 15 years for 17 medical colleges to become fully operational,’ they explained. Even one crore signatures from people is also fake propaganda, they alleged.

Recalling Jagan's unproven 2019 election allegations on Sri Venkateswara Swamy's jewellery, the BJP leaders stated that making false claims without proof is Jagan's style.

People know who brought real development and won't believe baseless accusations, they added.

Jalli Madhusudhan stated the coalition government works with transparent governance, aiming for State development. Progress will continue fast with public support.

Kapu Corporation Director Varaprasad, Gali Pushpalatha, Dr Sridhar, Ashok and Mallakuppam Shekar were present.