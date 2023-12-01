BJP slams state govt’s inaction on drought

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that the state government is doing nothing when 400 mandals in the state are facing severe drought conditions in the state. She further said the state Cabinet has also not discussed the drought issue and adopted negligent attitude towards the drought.

Purandeswari spoke to the media after releasing the Viksit Sankalp Bharat Yatra calendars at the state party office here on Thursday.

Purandeswari alleged that YSRCP government is suppressing the voice of the Bharatiya Kisan Morcha whenever it raised farmers’ problems and the drought conditions in the state. “The YSRCP government is murdering the democracy in Andhra Pradesh. It grossly failed to rescue the farmers and the functioning of irrigation and agriculture ministers is unacceptable,” she said.

Referring to tension at Nagarjunasagar reservoir between AP and Telangana police on Thursday, she condemned the decision of the AP government to send police state border. “Why the AP had sent police to Nagarjunasagar reservoir today when Assembly elections are going on in Telangana after remaining silent on the issue all these 4.5 years?” she said.

Earlier, she addressed the BJP functionaries and released the Viksit Sankalp Bharat calendars. five lakh calendars will be distributed to the people in Andhra Pradesh and the party activists will meet the people and explain the developmental works and welfare schemes of the Central government run by the BJP.

She once again criticised the state government for affixing its sticker to Central government’s schemes. The BJP leader said the BJP activists will tour the state and launch the Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra (campaign) with the help of 50 vehicles and will tour across the state explaining the schemes of the Centre.

BJP state vice-president B Sivannarayana, media in-charge P Nagabhushanam, Minority Morcha state president Sk Baji and other leader and activists were present.