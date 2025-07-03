  • Menu
BJP state chief visits Guntur
BJP state president PVN Madhav interacting with Jupudi Hymavathamma at her residence in Guntur on Wednesday

Newly elected BJP state president PVN Madhav on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the residence of senior BJP leader Jupudi Rangaraju.

Guntur: Newly elected BJP state president PVN Madhav on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the residence of senior BJP leader Jupudi Rangaraju. He met late MLC Jupudi Yagnannarayana’s wife Jupudi Haimavathamma and sought her blessings and enquired about her health. He recalled his association with her family. Later, party leaders introduced themselves to Madhav.

BJP District President Cherukuri Tirupathi Rao, party leaders Kothuri Venkata Subbarao, Nerella Madhav Rao, Bheemineni Chandrasekhar, Palapati Ravikumar, Velagaleti Gangadhar, Bajrang Ramakrish were present.

