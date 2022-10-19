BJP state leadership failed to coordinate with Jana Sena: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Kanna Lakshminarayana, the former president of AP BJP, has made sensational comments on the attitude of the leadership in the case of Pawan Kalyan. Kanna blasted that the state leadership had failed in terms of an alliance with Pawan and alleged that Somu Veerraju has failed in coordinating with Pawan Kalyan.



He expressed that the problem arose in the party only because Somu Veerraju who is not taking anyone into confidence and said that he doesn't know what was happening in the AP BJP. Kanna Lakshminarayana suggested that the high command should focus on strengthening the BJP in AP.

It is known that he will hold a meeting with the key leaders and take a key. His followers are eagerly waiting for Kanna's decision. Pawan's recent comments are the reason for the confusion at this level in the original AP BJP. It is known that Pawan Kalyan made some controversial remarks against BJP. Stating that he has respect for BJP, Pawan said he can't limit his status for the sake of the alliance. He alleged that BJP has not given any road map and both parties could not work with coordination.

The BJP leaders, who thought that Pawan will run with them in the next election, were shocked by Pawan's latest comments. Many BJP leaders like Kanna are of the opinion that the Jana Sena has drifted away from the BJP due to the leadership not giving much importance to Pawan.

Pawan's meeting with TDP chief Chandrababu within a few hours of making such comments about relations with the BJP has caused consternation among AP BJP leaders. The campaign that Jana Sena and TDP will go forward together in the next elections is going on in political circles.