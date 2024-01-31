BJP TDP-JSP alliance on cards. Danger bells for YSRCP

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh electoral scenario is going to witness many more interesting developments as the BJP high command in New Delhi appears to be inkling towards having an alliance with TDP and Jana Sena in the ensuing elections.

About 90 percent of the state BJP leaders including the state president D Purandeswari are said to have submitted a report to the party high command listing out the advantages of having an alliance with TDP-JSP.

Since the party is not so strong in AP, alliance will help them to get at least two Lok Sabha seats and couple of Assembly seats. More than that the BJP is said to be looking at this from a larger view point.

The BJP is confident of coming back to power at centre. While working in that direction, it wants to see that the I,N.D.I.A bloc gets disintegrated. It has already roped in the support of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who was the pioneer in starting the INDI bloc.

The 28 member group is facing serious trouble as Mamata Banerjee and AAP in Punjab have refused to share seats with Congress. Many parties are unhappy with the big brother attitude of Congress party.

In the backdrop of this, the BJP wants to further strengthen the NDA. Hence it wants to re-admit all its old allies including TDP. Hence, it appears to be more inclined towards having an alliance with TDP-Jana Sena combine. The BJP has come to the conclusion that the ruling party in AP needs to be sent out. If the alliance with TDP-JSP is finalized, it would also help these two parties during the conduct of the polls as it would become easy to handle the possible trouble from the ruling YSRCP.

After the elections, the TDP-JSP who would be part of NDA and can be accommodated in the Union Cabinet. For TDP-JSP central support is must to put the state economy back on track and also to develop capital city Amravati and bring in industries.

Sources said that the BJP high command would take a final decision in next couple of days and will hold talks with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.