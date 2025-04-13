BJP to conduct Dr B R Ambedkar birth anniv celebrations from April 13 to 25

Vijayawada: BJP national vice-president and MP DK Aruna said on Saturday said the BJP has decided to organise celebrations in the State from April 13 to 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar.

She along with party State president Daggubati Purandeswari paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at the party State office here.

The BJP leaders discussed the activities to be taken up in the State from April 13 to 25. Later, addressing the media D K Aruna said the BJP will launch a campaign in rural and urban areas in the State to achieve the aims and objectives of Dr Ambedkar.

Aruna came down heavily on the Congress party for launching a vicious campaign against the BJP before the 2024 general elections stating that the BJP would change the Constitution if the party is voted to power.

She pointed out that the BJP was working with the objective of doing justice to all. She said the BJP gives lot of respect to Dr B R Ambedkar and alleged the Congress party had humiliated Dr B R Ambedkar several times. State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari said the BJP was working for the upliftment of all sections of people. She recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that he had become the Prime Minister because of the Indian Constitution.

She said the BJP had amended the Constitution 22 times for the benefit of the country. She alleged that the Congress party had amended the Constitution several times only to ensure benefit for their party resorting to vote bank politics.

MLC Somu Veerraju, other leaders Paturi Nagabhushanam, Dayakar Reddy, SC Morcha State president G Devanand and others attended the meeting. The BJP leaders decided to take up campaign on the objectives of the Dr B R Ambedkar and the policies of BJP.