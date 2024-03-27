BJP to release Assembly candidates' list today

Vijayawada: BJP state unit will officially announce the names of the contestants for the 10 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The BJP core committee on Tuesday discussed the selection of candidates for the Assembly constituencies. State president Daggubati Purandeswari, party national general secretary Siddharthanath Singh and other leaders attended the meeting. Siddharthanath Singh told the BJP leaders to work in co-ordination with the alliance parties in the poll campaign and poll strategies.

The BJP Central Election Committee announced the names of six candidates for Lok Sabha polls. The state party leaders will announce the names for 10 Assembly seats on Wednesday. As part of alliance with TDP and Jana Sena, the BJP got its share of six Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly constituencies.

On the other hand, some BJP senior leaders skipped the office-bearers meeting and core committee meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. BJP former state president Somu Veerraju, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao and state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy did not attend the meeting. Somu Veerraju was hopeful of contesting from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, GVL Narasimha Rao from Vizag and Vishnuvardhan Reddy from Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency.

It is suspected that these three leaders were disappointed as the party denied tickets to them and did not attend the meeting to express their protest.