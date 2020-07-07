BJP urges HC to consider Tammineni Seetharam criticism as Contempt

Amaravati: The BJP urged the High Court to take AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam's criticism against the judiciary and its judgments as a contempt, on Monday. It requested the HC to take the issue as suo-moto Public Interest Litigation so as to uphold the majesty of the Courts. The BJP enclosed the copies of video clips, paper clippings for the perusal of the HC.

N Ramesh Naidu, President of BJP Yuva Morcha, AP opined in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of APHC that, "It is essential that the Court may direct the State government to punish Seetharam for the offences he has committed under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, Art 129 and 215".

He further stated that there must be a criminal prosecution against Seetharam for the offences committed under the provisions of Indian Penal Code.

Stating that Seetharam violated his Oath of office, Ramesh Naidu urged the HC to disqualify him from the office of Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly and also other offices including as a member of the Assembly.

The BJP leader stated that Seetharam consciously lowered the dignity of the Courts when the High Court was dealing with the contempt petition against 49 netizens who insulted the discharge of duties of the Court.

He said that the Speaker was well educated and knew everything about the repercussions of the criticism, went to lower the dignity of the Court with a premeditated plan for his personal gain. Hence, Seetharam has to be called as a habitual offender.

It was learnt that, before filing this case, Ramesh Naidu took permission from the party high command and other organizations of the party.