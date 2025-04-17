BJP using National Herald case for political vendetta: Cong

Nandyal: Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, president of Nandyal Parliament district congress committee and AICC member criticised BJP-led Central government for misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.

Speaking at a press meet at Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Bhavan near Nandyal checkpost on Wednesday, he alleged that National Herald case is being pursued not on the basis of solid legal grounds, but as a part of political conspiracy to defame key Congress leaders in the public eye. “Institutions like CBI, ED, IT, ECI, IB, NCB, and SEBI have been reduced to mere puppets in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Yadav remarked.

He emphasised that Young Indian Pvt. Ltd., associated with National Herald newspaper, was established with the noble intention of mobilising public during India freedom movement. The current legal action, he said, is a result of the BJP’s inability to tolerate the growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi across the country.

Yadav further asserted that cases filed against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are part of a systematic assault on India’s democratic framework. He described these actions as undemocratic attempts by the BJP to suppress voices of dissent and crush leaders gaining public support. “This is not just an attack on the Congress party it’s an attack on Indian democracy itself. The BJP’s underhanded tactics are being exposed, and the day is near when the people of this country will deliver their verdict against these repressive politics,” he stated. Highlighting the BJP government’s failure to address core issues such as rising prices, unemployment, agrarian distress, and crimes against women, Yadav accused the government of deliberately diverting public attention by misusing central agencies for political gain.