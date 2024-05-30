BJP wants probe by special task force

Visakhapatnam: Thenew government should call for a detailed probe into lands allotted for power projects by the YSRCP government along with the land grabbing by the ruling party leaders by forming a task force for it, said Lanka Dinakar, BJP chief spokesperson.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Dinakar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s close associates prepared plans to loot around 4 lakh acre land across the state for wind and solar power projects.

“Jagan has conspired for land grabbing through Shirdi Sai Electricals and Indo Solar companies in the state. There was a quid pro quo between Jagan and Shirdi Sai Electricals and Indoso promoter Visvesvara Reddy,” he alleged.

Doubts are being expressed about allotting such large scale projects to these companies who have no experience in this field and with no investment capacity, the BJP chief spokesperson pointed out.

Investments in these companies utilised the resources acquired by the ‘J Gang’ through the liquor and sand scam mafia, he alleged. “People feel that the NDA led coalition government that will be formed after June 4 should set up a special task force to investigate the irregularities committed by Mega Engineering, Shirdi Sai Electricals, Indosol, Axis Energy Infrastructure, etc,” the chief spokesperson informed.

In the past five years, land grabbing in the state included grabbing in the name of projects and through intimidation, acquisition of D patta lands and illegal development agreements, the BJP chief leader said. “The real picture will be known if MoUs and deeds are examined and audited,” he added.

He pointed out that Megha Engineering which was assigned several projects had failed to complete Polavaram project, Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation and Veligonda projects on time.

Further, Dinakar assured that the assigned lands taken away from the Dalits would be handed over to them once alliance government is formed.