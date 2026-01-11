IIP Delhi, PPRDC launch professional certificate course on plastics—packaging & recycling

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Delhi, in collaboration with the Plastics Packaging Research & Development Centre (PPRDC), announced the launch of a three-month professional certificate course on Plastics—Packaging & Recycling, designed to equip students and professionals with technical skills in recycling, strategic capabilities to design circular systems, and a strong understanding of different packaging materials.

The program was inaugurated at IIP Delhi in the presence of R. K. Mishra, Director, IIP; Prof. (Dr.) Tanweer Alam, Addl. Director & Regional Officer, IIP Delhi; Prof. Anup K. Ghosh, Professor Emeritus, IIP Delhi; Dr. Alka Rao, Advisor, FSSAI; Mihir Banerji, Secretary General, PPRDC; Ashwani K. Sharma, President & CEO – Aseptic Packaging Business, UFlex Ltd.; and other industry stalwarts and luminaries from academia. Designed as a hybrid learning initiative, the program combines classroom learning, industry exposure, and hands-on training, addressing critical gaps in plastics recycling, sustainable packaging, and circular economy implementation.

Structured to provide in-depth technical understanding of plastic packaging materials, recycling technologies, regulatory frameworks, and end-of-life solutions, the course places strong emphasis on India’s evolving policy and extended producer responsibility (EPR) landscape. The program spans three months and includes 15 sessions, 32 subjects, and contributions from over 21 expert faculty members covering both fundamental and advanced modules.

The program is designed for engineering graduates, diploma holders, working professionals, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and process teams seeking to build or enhance expertise in plastics recycling and sustainable packaging solutions. With the global plastic recycling market valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2030 at a robust CAGR of 11.8%, the sector is poised for significant expansion and is expected to generate a substantial number of new jobs and business opportunities globally in the coming years, making expertise in this domain highly valuable and future ready. Participants will gain practical exposure through industry visits, lab sessions, and case-based learning, enabling the development of applied knowledge aligned with real-world challenges. Selected participants will also have opportunities for industry interaction, mentorship, and applied project work, supporting entrepreneurship and innovation across the sector.

Speaking on the importance and the need for such a program, Mr. Jeevaraj Gopal Pillai, President – Flexible Packaging and New Product Development, and Director – Sustainability, UFLex Limited, said, “The circular economy is evolving from a theoretical concept to an operational necessity for our sector. This transition requires more than compliance—it demands innovation, strategic thinking, and a commitment to fundamentally reimagine how we design, produce, and manage packaging materials. The launch of this program is perfectly

timed, as the industry is facing a widening skills gap during this shift. There is a strong need for professionals and entrepreneurs who understand both the fundamentals and technical aspects of recycling, as well as the strategic design of circular systems.”

“Over the years, UFlex has partnered with industry and academia to combine advanced research with real-world operational challenges, engaging with leading institutes and think tanks to continuously strengthen knowledge and technical capabilities. We are happy to extend our support through insights, technical input, and collaborative engagement to initiatives that advance sustainable and circular solutions for the sector”, added, Mr Pillai.

Reinforcing the vision behind the program, Dr. Tanweer Alam, Addl. Director and RO, Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Delhi, said, “As a national institution under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) remains committed to strengthening India’s packaging ecosystem through education, research, and industry collaboration.

This joint initiative with the Plastics Packaging Research & Development Centre (PPRDC), supported by invaluable inputs from its member organisations such as UFlex, which actively contributes to promoting a sustainable and circular packaging ecosystem in the country, reflects our shared focus on future-ready skills, sustainability, and innovation in plastics packaging and recycling. Our objective is to build a strong talent pipeline equipped with a deep understanding of material science, end-of-life pathways, and scalable recycling systems, while fostering practical problem-solving aligned with India’s evolving circular economy needs.”