BJP will extend support to Pawan, says Veerraju

Vijayawada: BJP State leaders said that the BJP will extend support to Jana Sena Party (JSP) in questioning the government and will not tolerate if the State government tries to suppress the Jana Sena protests.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the YSRCP leaders were trying to create hurdles to the Jana Sena Party's move on social audit of Jagananna housing. He said that Modi government sanctioned 20 lakh houses in urban areas and 5 lakh houses in rural areas in the State and the Central government released Rs 35 cr for the construction of houses in AP.

He questioned the naming of housing colonies as Jagananna Housing Colonies instead of Modi Jagananna colonies. He said that the BJP will not keep quiet if the State government tried to create hurdles to Pawan Kalyan's programmes. He questioned allotment of government money to churches and stated that the BJP take up a legal fight.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said an action plan was ready to highlight the failures and corrupt deeds of the YSRCP government. He said that the BJP will launch an agitation against the misdeeds of the State government. He questioned on posting of local police at Gannavaram airport and lack of CISF personnel at the airport.

He said that he wrote a letter to Union Minister of Civil Aviation in this regard. He said that a charge-sheet will be released on the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Stating that Modi magic will play a key role in 2024 elections, the MP said that there was a vast change in political scenario in the State after the PM's visit. He said the TDP is in fear of defeat and added that both the TDP and YSRCP are family parties.

He said that Kapu community and SCs and STs were being neglected by the State government and ruling party was giving posts to just one community.