BJP will script history, says Union Minister Varma

Rajamahendravaram: Expressing confidence ahead of the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to achieve a “historic victory” in the State. In a telephonic interview from Kochi to The Hans India, Varma said he had been touring various parts of Keralam as per the directions of the party’s national leadership to strengthen the organisation and assess ground-level conditions. “I have been travelling extensively across Kerala to review the party’s preparedness and to guide the cadre on election strategy. The response from workers has been extremely encouraging,” he said.

The minister stated that he held key meetings with party functionaries in Angamaly and Kodungallur. “At Angamaly, we met with district presidents from Kochi and Thrissur, along with conveners and in-charges of Aluva, Kunnathunadu, Perumbavoor and Angamaly Assembly constituencies. He added that similar meetings were conducted in Kodungallur in Thrissur South district with conveners and mandal presidents from Kaipamangalam, Kodungallur and Chalakudy constituencies.

Referring to recent local body results, the minister described the BJP’s capture of the Mayor’s post in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as a turning point. “The victory in Thiruvananthapuram reflects the changing political mood in Kerala. People are clearly looking for an alternative, and that sentiment is working in our favour,” he asserted. He termed the success in the capital city as “a foundation for the BJP flag to fly in the Assembly elections.” According to him, party workers across the State are energised and committed to securing victory in the upcoming polls. He also disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to tour Kerala shortly and address a series of public meetings. “We have requested party leaders to ensure these meetings are made a grand success,” he said.

Alleging that successive State governments have obstructed the implementation of Central welfare initiatives, the Minister said, “The benefits of schemes introduced by the Modi government are not reaching the common people of Keralam in full measure.” He stressed that the party’s campaign would focus on highlighting the need for a “double-engine government” to ensure Kerala becomes an active partner in the vision of Viksit Bharat. “Schemes like PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat and Vande Bharat services are transforming the country. For Kerala to fully benefit, there must be alignment between the State and the Centre,” he remarked. Praising the Union government’s record, Varma said, “Over the past 11 years, the Modi government has provided transparent governance without a single taint of corruption.”

He concluded by stating that the enthusiasm among party workers is a clear indication of what he termed the “rise of the lotus” in Keralam, adding that the BJP is determined to convert this momentum into electoral success in the forthcoming Assembly elections.