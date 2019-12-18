Trending :
BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest for fee reimbursement, scholarshipsin Guntur

Guntur: Students under the banner of BJP Yuva Morcha on Tuesday staged a dharna at the District Collectorate here in support of their demand that the government release funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships.

Addressing the gathering, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Kokkera Srinivasa Rao demanded that the government release funds to the tune of Rs 4,500 for tuition fee reimbursement and scholarships.

He further said that due to delay in fee reimbursement, the college managements are not issuing certificates to the students and forcing them to clear the fee dues. Later, he submitted a memorandum to the officials in the Collectorate.

BJP Yuva Morcha district secretary Myla Hari, BJYM leaders Jithendra Gupta, Nagireddy,NakkaSuresh, K Suresh and Pamulapati Krishna Rao were among those participated in the dharna..

