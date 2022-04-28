BJP's strong leadership will work in its favour

Visakhapatnam: BJP is the only party that has a strong leadership in the country and its presence is going to be stronger in Andhra Pradesh as well, said BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari.

Holding Uttarandhra BJP Zonal meeting of here on Wednesday, Purandeswari said for those who were under the impression that the BJP's presence in Andhra Pradesh was not that strong, the elections in Tripura sets an example.

"The BJP came to power by highlighting the slogan 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' and it is one of the reasons why people embrace the party. Going forward, the party will be strengthened further from the ward level in Andhra Pradesh," stated Purnadeswari, adding that trained activists in the party play a key role in strengthening the party in the state.

Despite the people's acceptance in AP, the BJP leader said, the national party had spent crores of funds for the development of the newly-formed AP. BJP is extending its support for the development of Amaravati, national highways, Polavaram project along with successful implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Purandeswari mentioned. "The Centre has also allotted sufficient funds for the development of the backward districts. A number of projects were taken up by the Centre even in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts," she added.

However, she expressed concern over the failure of the state government in allotting lands for the Central government projects.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that one crore people in AP received free rice twice. He said that the zonal level meetings would further strengthen the party in the districts.

Party state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC PVN Madhav, Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati,among others attended the event.