Blood donation camp ahead of Police Commemoration Day

Anantapur: A head of Police Commemoration Day,a mega blood donation camp was organized on Monday at the Rayadurg Police Station premises under the supervision of Kalyandurg DSP Ravi Babu, following the directions of District SP P Jagadish, IPS.

Police personnel, students, and media representatives paid rich tributes to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The event began with a floral tribute ceremony led by DSP Ravi Babu, accompanied by Circle Inspectors J Jayanaik and Venkataramana, along with several officers and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Ravi Babu said that blood donation is one of the noblest acts of humanity, emphasizing that donated blood can save precious lives during emergencies.

He appreciated the overwhelming participation of youth and police personnel, stating that their contribution reflects true social responsibility.

Around 110 participants voluntarily donated blood at the camp, including police officials CI Jayanaik, ASI Noor, HC Balu, PCs Suri, Naresh, Manju, Paramesh, and BT Babu. Media representatives Eeranna (ABN) and Ramu (10TV) also took part in the donation drive.

Students from KPS Degree College, police officers, and members of the public actively participated in the event. The district police department expressed gratitude to all donors for supporting the humanitarian cause and honoring the spirit of the martyrs through their service.