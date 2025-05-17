Blood donation camp for children with thalassemia

Devanakonda(Kurnool district): A mega blood donation camp was organized in Devanakonda on Friday under the aegis of ARD a social welfare organization, with the aim of extending support to children suffering from Thalassemia. The event took place at the local Gram Panchayat office and saw overwhelming participation, with over 161 individuals stepping forward to donate blood on Friday.

According to the organizers — Veeresh, Jagadeesh, Chidambaran Goud, and Sai, the camp was conducted to address the critical and ongoing need for blood among Thalassemia patients, especially children who require transfusions every 21 days to survive. They said the collected blood would be channeled to medical facilities treating such patients. Medical professionals who participated in the event, including Dr. Sreekanth Reddy, Ram Babu, Suresh, and Pratap, spoke on the urgent need to create awareness about Thalassemia and the lifesaving impact of regular blood donations. “Every drop of blood donated helps extend the life of a Thalassemia child. This is not just a donation — it’s a gift of life,” said Dr. Reddy.

The doctors and volunteers urged citizens to make blood donation a regular practice and contribute to the well-being of those battling chronic illnesses. They emphasized that blood donation is safe, simple, and has the potential to save multiple lives. The camp witnessed enthusiastic support from the local community, reflecting a growing sense of social responsibility and compassion. Organizers praised the donors and volunteers for their dedication and expressed hope that such events would inspire many more to join the cause.

ARD officials noted that the organization will continue to hold similar blood donation drives across the region to ensure that Thalassemia patients never face a shortage of blood. They also encouraged people to learn more about Thalassemia and support affected families in any way possible.

This initiative stands as a testament to the power of community-driven efforts in addressing critical healthcare challenges and improving lives through collective action.