  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Blood donation camp held in Badvel

Blood donation camp held in Badvel
x
Highlights

A blood donation camp was organised on Tuesday at Sri Rachapudi Nagabhushanam Degree and PG College in collaboration with Proddatur District Hospital and Badvel Government Hospital. Navy Lieu-tenant Commander Ganesh Balaji Gautam inaugurated the event.

Badvel (Kadapa district): A blood donation camp was organised on Tuesday at Sri Rachapudi Nagabhushanam Degree and PG College in collaboration with Proddatur District Hospital and Badvel Government Hospital. Navy Lieu-tenant Commander Ganesh Balaji Gautam inaugurated the event.

The Commander emphasised the importance of blood donation, stating that it will save lives and offers several health benefits, including reduced blood pressure and improved body balance. A total of 53 en-thusiastic students donated blood.

Later, Commander Balaji Gautam visited and inspected the boat training camp near Kongalaveedu in Badvel mandal.

Navy staff members Kailash Kumar, Jagdeep Chauhan, and Lokesh, along with Badvel Government Hospital Superintendent Subba Reddy, College Administrative Officer Sai Krishna, Principal Satyanarayana, faculty members, and others participated in the camp.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick