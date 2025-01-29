Blood donation camp held in Badvel

Badvel (Kadapa district): A blood donation camp was organised on Tuesday at Sri Rachapudi Nagabhushanam Degree and PG College in collaboration with Proddatur District Hospital and Badvel Government Hospital. Navy Lieu-tenant Commander Ganesh Balaji Gautam inaugurated the event.

The Commander emphasised the importance of blood donation, stating that it will save lives and offers several health benefits, including reduced blood pressure and improved body balance. A total of 53 en-thusiastic students donated blood.

Later, Commander Balaji Gautam visited and inspected the boat training camp near Kongalaveedu in Badvel mandal.

Navy staff members Kailash Kumar, Jagdeep Chauhan, and Lokesh, along with Badvel Government Hospital Superintendent Subba Reddy, College Administrative Officer Sai Krishna, Principal Satyanarayana, faculty members, and others participated in the camp.