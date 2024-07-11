  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Blood donation camp organised

Blood donation camp organised
x
Highlights

A blood donation camp was organised at the Sriram Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Ongole on Wednesday, and the collected blood units were donated to the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank.

Ongole : A blood donation camp was organised at the Sriram Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Ongole on Wednesday, and the collected blood units were donated to the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank.

The hospital managing director Dr Chapala Vamsikrishna his wife gynaecologist and high-risk pregnancy specialist Dr Chapala Santhakumari inaugurated the blood donation camp.

Dr Vamsikrishna, Chapala Srinivasulu, Dr S Dheeraj Babu, Dr N Sarayu, Dr P Edukondalu, Dr Soumitra Pallav, Dr Chandramouli and other staff, friends, and well-wishers of Vamsikrishna donated the blood.

Dr Vamsikrishna and Santhakumari presented mementos and Sriram Arogya Suraksha Health Cards to donors.

Later, Dr Vamsikrishna’s friends including the Dosti Foundation chairman Mahaboob Basha, IRCS Prakasam district unit chairman P Prakash Babu, V Rangarao, N Sarath, M Subbarao, Syed Ismail, Surendra, Krishnamohan and others inaugurated the renovated casualty emergency ward, laboratory, physiotherapy, conference hall in the hospital.

The hospital doctors Dr N Kumar Varma, Dr E Jerusha Jasmin, Dr N Mounika Reddy, Dr K Venkatesh, N Chiranjeevi, B Chiranjeevi, Syamkumar, Suresh, Ongole Vision Lions Club members Venkateswarlu, Sivasankar, and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X