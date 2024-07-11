Blood donation camp organised

Ongole : A blood donation camp was organised at the Sriram Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Ongole on Wednesday, and the collected blood units were donated to the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank.

The hospital managing director Dr Chapala Vamsikrishna his wife gynaecologist and high-risk pregnancy specialist Dr Chapala Santhakumari inaugurated the blood donation camp.

Dr Vamsikrishna, Chapala Srinivasulu, Dr S Dheeraj Babu, Dr N Sarayu, Dr P Edukondalu, Dr Soumitra Pallav, Dr Chandramouli and other staff, friends, and well-wishers of Vamsikrishna donated the blood.

Dr Vamsikrishna and Santhakumari presented mementos and Sriram Arogya Suraksha Health Cards to donors.

Later, Dr Vamsikrishna’s friends including the Dosti Foundation chairman Mahaboob Basha, IRCS Prakasam district unit chairman P Prakash Babu, V Rangarao, N Sarath, M Subbarao, Syed Ismail, Surendra, Krishnamohan and others inaugurated the renovated casualty emergency ward, laboratory, physiotherapy, conference hall in the hospital.

The hospital doctors Dr N Kumar Varma, Dr E Jerusha Jasmin, Dr N Mounika Reddy, Dr K Venkatesh, N Chiranjeevi, B Chiranjeevi, Syamkumar, Suresh, Ongole Vision Lions Club members Venkateswarlu, Sivasankar, and others were present.