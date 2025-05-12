Blood donation saves lives: MLA

Narasaraopet: MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu inaugurated the blood donation camp conducted by Indian Red Cross Blood Centre, in association with Drug Control Administration, Palnadu district, at Indian Medical Association Hall here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people to come forward to donate blood.

He said blood donation saves lives of people and explained the significance of blood donation.

Later, he distributed certificates to those who donated blood.

Indian Red Cross Society chairman, Narasaraopet Dr K Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chemists Association president Desu Srinivara Rao, secretary PVS Mohan Rao and treasurer SSV Praveen were present.