Boating project to be launched in Godavari canal

Rajamahendravaram : In a bid to boost eco-tourism in East Godavari district, District Collector P Prasanthi inspected the proposed boating project in the Godavari canal on Saturday.

This project aims to enhance tourism by offering boating experiences from Kadiyapu Lanka to Pottilanka village. The inspection was part of the broader plan to develop eco-tourism in the Kadiyam mandal nurseries region.

During her visit, Collector Prasanthi stressed the need for effective use of available resources to develop tourism in the district.

She directed tourism officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the proposed initiatives. In line with recent instructions from Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, authorities are meticulously reviewing potential tourism projects for DPR preparation.

The Collector also highlighted the importance of integrating local nurseries into the eco-tourism project. The Tourism Minister had previously suggested incorporating boating activities in the Godavari canal amidst the nurseries to attract tourists.

The Collector is keen on completing the development works before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu with a focus on public-private partnerships.

The inspection included discussions on enhancing the project’s attractiveness with facilities such as beautification, greenery, arching points and restaurants. Officials involved in the field inspection included regional joint director of tourism V Swami Naidu, district tourism officer P Venkatachalam, tahsildar K Posi Babu and MPDO K Ratna Kumari.

However, there are differing opinions on the project’s scope. All welcome the boating project along the Godavari banks and nurseries, but some suggest reconsidering the starting point for boating activities. Tourism award recipient and teacher Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao from Kadiyam village has proposed using the Vemagiri central pumping scheme as the starting point and extending the boating project from Vemagiri to Kadiyapu Lanka or Pottilanka.

Others say that the absence of nurseries between Kadiyapu Lanka and Pottilanka may limit the project’s benefits. Srinivasa Rao advocates for expanding the boating route in the future to include additional villages and channels, enhancing the overall experience for tourists. His Ssggestion is to reopen the blocked channels and expanding the boating route through Dulla, Veeravaram, Damireddipalli, Palem and Jegurupadu villages from Vemagiri along the Kadiyam canal. The proposed extension would offer a scenic and pleasant journey through flower gardens, fruit orchards and vegetable farms.



The distances between key points are 10 km from Vemagiri Centre to Pottilanka, 6 km from Vemagiri to Kadiyapu Lanka and 4 km between Kadiyapu Lanka and Pottilanka.

