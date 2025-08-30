Live
BoB hands over Rs 95L insurance claim to fire services nominee
Tirupati: Bankof Baroda disbursed an insurance claim of Rs 95 lakh to the family of Yekila Sudhakar, a fireman with the AP State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department, who tragically lost his life in a road accident on April 23, 2025.
The payment was made under the Special Salary Package agreement between the bank and the department, which offers Rs 15 lakh for natural death and Rs 80 lakh for accidental death (off-duty).
The cheque was formally handed over on Friday to the nominee, B Sireesha, at a solemn event attended by senior officials including P Amaranatha Reddy, Regional Head, Bank of Baroda, Tirupati Region, and other dignitaries.
Amaranatha Reddy emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting government employees and their families, stating, we deeply value the dedication of Fire Services personnel and ensure financial security for their loved ones during difficult times.