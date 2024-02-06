Bobbili municipal chairman emphasises on book reading

Bobbili Municipal Chairman Savu Murali Krishna highlighted the importance of reading books and described Vishalandhra Books House as a valuable source of knowledge.

During the inauguration of the Vishalandhra Book House, Muralikrishna emphasized that every book in Vishalandhra holds significance for human intelligence. The book house publishes works on various topics, including children's books, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the life histories of freedom fighters. Muralikrishna encouraged students, youth, and book lovers to make the most of the opportunities provided by Vishalandhra.

The event was attended by CPI Party District Assistant Secretary Alamanda Ananda Rao, Kota Appanna, member of the CPI district executive committee, CPI Bobbili Town Secretary Munakala Srinivas, CPI Bobbili Mandal Secretary Tadangi Endura, Visalandhra Journalists Rekha Thavudu, CPI town leaders Kalyana Ganesh, representatives from Visalandhra Book House, and others.