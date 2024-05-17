ITDA PO conducts surprise inspection of Ashram schools

Pratik Jain, project officer of ITDA, said that minor repairs of ashram schools, hostels and students run under the auspices of tribal welfare department should be completed by May 20 and the related photos should be sent to him.



On Thursday, he made a surprise inspection at Uppsaka Tribal Welfare Boys Ashram School in Burgumphad Mandal and inspected the dormitory classrooms, toilets, wash room and classrooms of the students.

“The cracks on the walls should be patched, the ventilation letters of the dormitories must be plastered, the walls of the school classrooms, and the washroom toilet should be cleaned with acid and phenol, and all the children should sleep on the beds,” he said. The HM was instructed to arrange spacious rooms, one fan for every three beds and to dispose of all the useless items and use the money from disposal for school use.

“The school premises and classrooms verandahs should be completely cleaned, the drains around the school should be cleaned from time to time so that garbage does not accumulate, the school should plant beautiful plants in the empty places around it, and take responsibility for their care,” said Jain. DD Tribal Welfare Officer Manemma, School, HM Krishna School Staff and others participated in this programme.