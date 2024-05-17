Live
- SC gives no interim relief to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
- Sparks fly as BJP, Congress, SP big guns roar in Amethi
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
Just In
Zomato CEO wants Indians to eat ‘roti’ instead of ‘naan’ to stay healthy
Online food aggregator Zomato's Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday launched a new feature to help customers make healthier choices.
New Delhi : Online food aggregator Zomato's Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday launched a new feature to help customers make healthier choices. To begin with, the company has started suggesting 'roti' as an alternative to 'naan'.
Goyal said the company has seen a seven per cent “attach rate” for these suggestions, and “we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback for this feature”.
“We are soon planning to scale this to other dishes and categories as well. For example, if you are craving a dessert, we might show you lower calorie desserts as options when you add the former to your cart,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.
In March, Goyal faced flak over his decision to launch a ‘pure veg mode’ on the Zomato platform with riders wearing ‘green’ uniforms.
After strong criticism, the company later ‘changed’ the colours from green to red even for rushing vegetarian deliveries to its customers across the country.
The food delivery platform posted a net profit of Rs 175 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to a loss of Rs 188 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s stock hovered around Rs 194 apiece on Friday.