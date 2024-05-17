  • Menu
Khammam: This time victory is ours: BJP MP candidate

Khammam: “The BJP’s graph has increased significantly in Khammam parliamentary constituency. This time the victory is ours,” expressed a confident T Vinod Rao, the BJP’s MP candidate for Khammam.

He made it clear that he would establish a permanent residence in Khammam and stand by the activists. Addressing a BJP ‘Atmiya Sammelanam’ in Khammam city on Thursday, he thanked all those who supported his candidacy and campaigns including a word of gratitude to the media. “I want the development of the district wholeheartedly,” said Rao, adding, “We fought for comprehensive development of Khammam beyond politics and religion and we are winning in this.”

“One phase is over until the parliamentary elections. The second phase is the MLC of the graduates, then the local bodies,” said Rao.

