Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy express displeasure over lack of action on hidden goods in Renigunta

NDA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, representing TDP, Janasena, and BJP, expressed his disappointment at the authorities' lack of action despite the exposure of hidden goods by YCP leaders in warehouses at Ramakrishnapuram in Renigunta mandal to influence voters.

Speaking to the media at the Tirupati Collector's office, Reddy highlighted that YCP leaders had concealed food and campaign materials in four godowns at Ramakrishnapuram. Former legislator Sugunamma and Parliament President Narasimhayadav lodged a complaint with Collector Dr. Lakshmisha, but were dissatisfied with the response.

Reddy criticized the collector, stating that he appeared inexperienced and suggested that a senior and experienced collector be appointed for Tirupati during the election period. He questioned the delayed response from authorities and the involvement of GST officials in matters related to elections.

Expressing concern over the lack of proper action, Reddy emphasized the need to seize materials and money that influence voters and demanded a thorough inspection of all warehouses. He raised questions about the effectiveness of having only one flying squad for the mandal during elections.

Reddy announced his intention to file a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the storage of illegal items and called on the public to consider the shortcomings in the system. He also appealed for a change in the Returning Officer in Srikalahasti if necessary.

Overall, Reddy highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process and urged for swift and appropriate action against those attempting to influence voters through illicit means.