Bolisetty Satyanarayana Calls for HYDRA-Like Law in AP

Environment Conservationist and Jana Sena leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana has demanded that Andhra Pradesh introduce a law similar to Hydra, aimed at protecting all water bodies from encroachments within a year. He emphasized that this move would significantly help in preventing disasters like droughts and floods in the state.

Bolishetty pointed out that the protection and management of natural resources are the government's responsibility as per Article 48A of the Constitution, and it is also the citizens' duty under Article 51A(h). He praised the Telangana government for introducing GO 99/19.07.2024, which led to the establishment of the Hyderabad Disaster Management Protection Agency (HYDRA) and the removal of encroachments on lakes in Hyderabad.

He urged everyone to rise above politics when it comes to the protection of natural resources and expressed his support for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the N Convention demolition issue. Bolisetty shared his happiness upon reading news about the Telangana state's plan for a comprehensive rehabilitation of 38,000 lakes, calling it a significant development.