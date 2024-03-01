Bollineni to quit TDP?

Nellore: In an unexpected development, former Udayagiri TDP MLA Bollineni Venkata Ramarao is likely to quit the party after the party high command provided Udayagiri ticket to Kakarla Suresh in the ensuing elections.

Bollinrni Venkata Ramarao was reportedly interacted with party senior leaders in Udayagiri constituency and indicated them of his decision to leave the party. He told them that he would announce his future plan of action in coming days.

Bollineni Ramarao was elected from Udayagiri Assembly segment in 2014 elections on TDP banner against his political YSRCP nominee Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy with a majority of 3,625 votes. Later in 2019 elections, he was defeated at the hands of same YSRCP nominee Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy with a margin of 36,528 votes. With this, TDP high command has finalised candidature of Kakarla Suresh for Udayagiri Assembly segment by replacing Bollineni Venkata Ramarao in 2024 elections. Sources disclosed that Bollineni Venkata Ramarao may join YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddyvery soon.