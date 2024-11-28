Book exhibition on Constitution organised

Vijayawada : In connection with the National Book Week celebrations, Fr Gordon Library of Andhra Loyola College organised a book exhibition on “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman” here on Wednesday. The exhibition showcased diverse and unique rare books about the Indian Constitution and our freedom fighters and speeches on freedom struggle. Literary researcher Para Ashok Kumar, who is digitising Telugu books, old pamphlets, song books with his own funds inaugurated the book exhibition. His digitisation process crossed two crore pages, under the brand name of Manasu Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Ashok Kumar said that these kinds of exhibitions will inculcate the reading habits among students. Books representing Indian Constitution, Constituent Assembly photograph, the great museums of the world followed by the great mathematician Ramanujam’s “Unpublished Papers” (hand written copies) and other collections and his own hand written books are also on display. The Oxford English Dictionary in seventeen volumes and famous speeches of Great Parliamentarians and Nobel Laureates are additional attractions in the exhibition.

Rev Fr Dr GAP Kishore said about the greatness of Mahatma. Principal Fr Dr G Kiran Kumar, vice-principal Fr G Rayappa, librarian Dr GA Prasad Rao, Dr T Rojamani also participated. Chandana Kavya proposed a vote of thanks.