Book ‘Nirvana’ released at Vijayawada Book Festival

Vijayawada : A book titled ‘Nirvana’ authored by Dr Bandi Satyanarayana was released by retired IAS officer A Md Imtiaz at the Vijayawada Book Festival Society Hall here on Saturday. During the event, Imtiaz highlighted that Buddha symbolises peace. He emphasised the relevance of his teachings in today’s society.

Satyaji, who reviewed the novel, noted that Siddhartha at-tained enlightenment through meditation and transformed into Gautama Buddha during the month of Phalguna.

Golla Narayana Rao, secretary of GRK Polavarapu Samskritika Samithi, focused on the timeless value of Buddha’s teachings, encouraging their adoption in the modern world.

Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao praised Dr Bandi Satyanarayana as a versatile writer excelling in multiple literary forms, including stories and plays, and strongly recommended the novel ‘Nirvana’ to readers.

PSP Surendranath, Reka Krishnarjuna Bodhi and A Visweswara Rao also participated in the event organised by Comrade GRK Polavarapu Samskritika Samithi.