Book on ‘sexual harassment at workplace’ released

Vijayawada: Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer released a book ‘Meeru Pani Chese Chota Laingika Vedhimpula…POSH Chatta Prayojanalu’ at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Anupama Darla, advocate of Andhra Pradesh High Court, who authored the book based on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, said that it’s a handbook written in Telugu for everyone to understand. It explains in detail the provisions of the enactment, the rights of working women in organised and unorganised sectors and the role of internal complaints committee (ICC) or local complaints committee (LCC) in conducting enquiry into the complaints. The author says though the enactment is a strong shield for working women to have safer workplaces, its implementation is just limited to paper.

Anupama says that the enactment has a provision to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on the employer for not implementing it, still it is neglected. This book is available free for distribution. Since it was for women empowerment, the advocate requested the Governor to place the book in all university libraries across Andhra Pradesh.

Ravuri Suez, Executive Council member of Krishna University, chairperson of LCC of NTR district and former director of Mahila Commission and director of MAARPU Trust along with psychologist D Kalyani Reddy, Director of Happy Life Counseling Center participated.

Suez submitted a representation to the Governor on the recent directions of the

Supreme Court for effective implementation of POSH ACT and requested him to take suitable measures for its implementation.