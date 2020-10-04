Bopparaju Venkateswarlu to head Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association

Vijayawada: Bopparaju Venkateswarlu was re-elected as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association on Saturday. The elections to the state panel were organised at the Association Hall. Election officer P V Krishna Rao announced the results.



Pithani Trinadha Rao was elected as the associate president while Ch Krishna Murthy was elected as the general secretary, M Vijay Simha Reddy, Gottapu Srirama Murthy, B Suseela, V Krishna Rao and R Venkata Rajesh were chosen as vice-presidents.

Besides, six secretaries and six organising secretaries were elected in the panel. V Giri Kumar Reddy was elected as treasurer.

Later, addressing the media, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said as the revenue department offices, particularly the offices of tahsildars were in dilapidated condition, the government should construct new office buildings with all facilities. He said the women employees, who constitute about 50 per cent of the total staff, are facing problems due to lack of basic amenities.

He requested the district collectors not to conduct conferences in the morning time. The new panel thanked the revenue employees for electing them.