Botcha orders quick payment of land compensation

Vizianagaram: Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana instructed the district administration to disburse compensation to farmers quickly for the lands being acquired for various purposes. He said that if the compensation is paid in a speedy manner, the ground breaking for Bhogapuram airport would be finalised.

The minister reviewed the status of land acquisition for Tribal University and Bhogapuram airport and plan for paddy procurement for this kharif on Friday. Later, he interacted with students, who are staging a dharna at the collectorate on various issues. He assured the students that the action will be taken against the colleges which fail to attain proper permissions. He spoke to the secretary for higher education over telephone and instructed them to avail the services of guest faculty for six days in a week instead of the present system of three days in a week.

He ordered the officials here to visit colleges regularly and take steps to provide all basic amenities there.

On the land acquisition for tribal university, Satyanarayana said that the government would not take the lands forcibly and convince the farmers and give good compensation. Collector A Suryakumari, joint collector Mayur Ashok and others attended.