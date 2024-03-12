Botcha Satyanarayana to contest from Cheepurupalli

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana made it clear that people of Cheepurupalli are with him and there is no need for him to contest from any other constituency.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the education minister said there was no need for him to consider other constituencies as he has no fear of getting defeated in the segment or people’s rejection.

The minister said he would not bother much about his opponent as he is confident of winning in Cheepurupalli where he has a huge following. “For long, the constituency has witnessed tremendous growth,” he stated.

Talking about the alliance of BJP, TDP and JSP, the minister said people were averse to the trio coming together. “Not three parties, even if 30 parties come together, it will not have any impact on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP. Unable to reason what he had done in the 14 years long rule as Chief Minister, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu preferred alliance. Already, there is no presence of BJP and JSP in Andhra Pradesh. After the 2024 polls, the TDP will also face a similar situation,” he predicted.

About Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s strategic sale, the minister said the BJP leaders need to respond to the withdrawal of privatisation of the plant. “It is with the same BJP, the TDP has been partnered with. What stand they will take together has to be seen,” he informed.

Sharing his view on Telangana Chief Minister’s forthcoming visit to Visakhapatnam, the education minister said it would be a time-wasting exercise. “What could the neighbouring Chief Minister do for the plant?” he opined.