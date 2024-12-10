Botcha slams neglect of farmers by coalition govt

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana slammed the NDA coalition government in the state for its ‘complete failure’ in coming to the rescue of agriculture sector and extending support to the farmers for the crop loss resulting from the cyclone.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the MLC said that the YSRCP leaders would submit representation supporting farmers to the collectors across the state on December 13. “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had tak-en care of farmers by transferring the Rythu Bharosa amount without any deviation besides helping them in all stages from sowing to marketing through Rythu Bharosa Kendras,” the MLC stressed.

On the proposal to increase electricity tariff, Satyanarayana said that the alliance government increased power tariff in contradiction of its assurance before elections not to raise tariff. “Representations will be given to respective superintending engineers across discoms in the state opposing the hike in power tar-iff on December 27,” Satyanarayana said.

Pointing out the suspected drugs in the container that reached Visakhapatnam Port, Satyanarayana re-called that the TDP and JSP blamed the YSRCP for the drug transport. “However, the CBI gave a report stating that there was no drug traced in the container. This is nothing but mudslinging on the YSRCP and managing the systems,” he criticised.

With Interpol, CBI and other top agencies seizing a container based on suspicions of drug and later re-leasing it giving a clean chit is nothing but affecting the brand image of Visakhapatnam, the MLC said, adding that it also reflects the way of investigation carried out by top agencies. “Those who made false allegations then should be taken to task. This issue will also be taken to the notice of Prime Minister Nar-endra Modi and home minister Amit Shah,” he said.