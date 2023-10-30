Both YSRCP & BJP betrayed people: Congress

Nellore: Congress senior leader and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy alleged that both the BJP and YSRCP betrayed the people for their selfish political motives. Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan here on Sunday, the Congress leader predicted that the BJP will lose the power in the coming 2024 elections, which was evident in the recent Karnataka elections. He pointed that all sections of people in the State are panic stricken and feeling insecure as the ruling government allegedly terrorising the people.

He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power in 2019 elections, cheated the people by giving false promises of achieving Special Category Status to AP.