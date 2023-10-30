Live
- FPIs invest Rs 6,080 cr in debt mkt
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Charts point to bearish undertone
- Paleru: Several join BRS
- CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets
- Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign
- Wide fluctuation likely as OI bases spread
- Negative global cues continue to daunt mkts
- India reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism
Just In
Both YSRCP & BJP betrayed people: Congress
Highlights
Nellore: Congress senior leader and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy alleged that both the BJP and YSRCP betrayed...
Nellore: Congress senior leader and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy alleged that both the BJP and YSRCP betrayed the people for their selfish political motives. Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan here on Sunday, the Congress leader predicted that the BJP will lose the power in the coming 2024 elections, which was evident in the recent Karnataka elections. He pointed that all sections of people in the State are panic stricken and feeling insecure as the ruling government allegedly terrorising the people.
He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power in 2019 elections, cheated the people by giving false promises of achieving Special Category Status to AP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS