Opening of AFAO restaurant in Orbitmall

Opening of AFAO restaurant in Orbitmall
The popular Pan Asia AFAO restaurant was launched at Inorbital in the Hi-Tech City on Thursday to provide delicious food to the foodies.

Madhapur: The popular Pan Asia AFAO restaurant was launched at Inorbital in the Hi-Tech City on Thursday to provide delicious food to the foodies. Ryan Thom, Chairman and Managing Director of Pebble Street Hospitality and Keenan Thom, Co-Founder and Managing Director were present to inaugurate the restaurant.

Thom Brothers said that they are starting their restaurant services to give a taste of pan-Indian cuisine to the people of the high-tech, IT corridor, which is a mini India. Pho Restaurant is known for providing excellent tasting and wholesome food.

He said that his restaurant is on the first line in Mumbai, the business center of India, and in the same way, he will serve healthy and delicious food to the people here. Pebble Street Hospitality Chief Culinary Officer Chef Eric Sief, Others participated. Photo writeup, 06 MDP1 : Thom Brothers at the launch of Pan Asia Pho Restaurant at Inorbit Mall.



