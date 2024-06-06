Turkish Airlines Launches “Tomorrow On-Board” Sustainability Brand

Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, has launched its sustainability brand “Tomorrow On-Board” on June 5, World Environment Day, with a special event at the carrier’s hub, Istanbul Airport. In line with “Tomorrow On-Board,” the event presented a display of sustainable in-flight products and services, along with the exhibition of items made from repurposed aircraft parts.

The national flag carrier’s sustainability brand “Tomorrow On-Board” represents the scope of its future goals and aims to present this comprehensive vision to passengers and investors as part of the corporate culture. “Tomorrow On-Board” was created with several key objectives: enhancing the brand image, delivering a unified message and visual framework for all sustainability statements, systematically communicating sustainability activities to investors, and ensuring passengers have the opportunity to take part in sustainability initiatives. “Tomorrow On-Board” will serve as a brand guiding all the company's sustainability practices and communication efforts.

Commenting on the launch, Chief Invesment & Strategy Officer of Turkish Airlines, Mr. Levent Konukcu, said: “Tomorrow On-Board initiative embodies our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and enhancing sustainability practices across all our operations to leave a better world for future generations. Through this platform, we emphasize our dedication to offering transparent information and data, ensuring that our sustainability efforts are consistently clear and easily accessible to all stakeholders.”

Honoring the launch, an exhibition titled “41.2607° North and 28.7424° East” is showcasing a curated selection of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and installations by four different artists and will welcome visitors for two weeks at Istanbul Airport. The artworks, created by interdisciplinary artists from items such as parts from a decommissioned aircraft, flight crew uniforms and bags, cabin carpets, and seat fabrics, emphasize the goal of a better world.

Find out more about 'Tomorrow On-Board” https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/sustainability-at-turkish-airlines/