Botsa Satyanarayana greets Pawan Kalyan at assembly, inquires about health

In a notable moment during a photo session in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday morning, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was approached by former minister and YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana. The two leaders engaged in a brief but cordial conversation, with Botsa inquiring about Pawan Kalyan's health. The Deputy CM, who has been dealing with back pain and has been receiving treatment at home, responded positively to Botsa's concerns.

Following their exchange, the two leaders shook hands before departing. The photo session featured Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju, and other ministers prominently seated in the front row, while MLAs were arranged in the back rows based on seniority.

Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju had encouraged all members to participate in the photo session during an assembly session the previous day, emphasizing the importance of unity and representation in the assembly's visual documentation.