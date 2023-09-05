Botsa Satyanarayana participates in Teachers Day celebrations, says vacant positions in universities will be filled

On the occasion of National Teachers' Day, AP Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana made several key remarks. He mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated a budget of Rs. 12,000 crores for education in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the minister highlighted that government schools in AP have achieved better rankings compared to private schools.

In Visakhapatnam, Teachers Day was celebrated, and Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, along with MLCs and officials, participated in the event. During the celebration, the minister expressed his happiness in celebrating Teacher's Day in Visakhapatnam. He mentioned that in the past, people used to discuss the education system of other states, but now they are recognising the advancements in AP's education system.

Minister Satyanarayana also mentioned the government's initiatives, such as the allocation of funds for education and the implementation of digital classes in 60,000 classrooms. He emphasised that teachers are considered as family members.

Addressing the issue of discrediting the government, the minister stated that some newspapers are publishing untrue information regarding unpaid salaries. He clarified that all vacant positions in universities will be filled by December.

These remarks by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana highlight the government's commitment to education and address certain concerns and achievements in the field of education in Andhra Pradesh.