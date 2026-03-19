Boxing championship begins today

Bhimavaram: The national-level four-day Under-23 Men and Women Open Boxing Championship will be held from Thursday at the indoor stadium of Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Engineering College, according to Andhra Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association president Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma.

He stated that all arrangements, including the installation of a professional boxing ring at the college’s indoor stadium, have been completed. The tournament is being organised under the title “Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Trophy 2026.” The championship is being jointly organised by the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation and the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association.

Matches will commence daily at 12 noon. Teams from around 20 states across the country, comprising both men and women participants, have already registered for the competition. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, while the closing ceremony will be held on March 22 at 3 pm, Nishanth Varma added.