Boxing hall to come up at Srinivasa Sports Complex

Tirupati: An indoor boxing hall being built under Public–Private–People Partnership (P4) model at Srinivasa Sports Complex will be completed within two months and will be opened for athletes, announced SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu.

The project, initiated with the cooperation of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Foundation, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh. Foundation works commenced with the traditional bhumi puja performed by State Yadav Corporation Chairman G Narsimha Yadav on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Yadav said that JCI’s involvement in setting up the boxing hall under the P4 system was commendable and should inspire more donors to come forward for the development of sports infrastructure.

Ravi Naidu emphasised that as per Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call, donors have extended valuable support to create better sports facilities. “The boxing hall will be completed and made available to players within two months,” he assured. Both dignitaries felicitated JCI members during the event.

JCI Commission Chairman Dr NB Harshavardhan Reddy, JCI Zone President T Bharat Kumar, JCI Tirupati President Shesha Sai, Administrative Committee Member GL Manohar, JCI Tirupati Foundation Chairman Bhaskar Naidu were present.