Boyfriend murdered Anusha as he felt jilted: SP Vishal Gunni

Guntur: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said accused in Anusha murder case Meda Vishnu Vardhan had been harassing Kota Kota Anusha for the last one-and-a-half-years in the name of love. Both were studying BSc second year in the same college in Narasaraopet.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said Anusha was moving with another boy Manoj.

On February 23, Anusha told Vishnu that Manoj belongs to her caste.She made it clear that Vishnu and she were like friends.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy was unable to digest it and decided to murder her. As soon as she came to college on February 24, he picked her up and took her in the auto to the town outskirts at Ravipadu and Palapadu villages. From there, he took her to Govindapuram minor canal.

He had entered into an argument with her. He questioned why she cheated him. He manhandled her. As soon as she fell down, he strangulated her. He threw the body into Govindapuram minor canal and dumped garbage on her body.

Later, he went to the police station and surrendered.

Based on the complaint lodged by Anusha's mother Vanaja, police booked the case and took up investigation.