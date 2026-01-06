Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma return with quirky comedy Rahu Ketu

Mumbai: Audiences are gearing up for a new dose of laughter and cosmic chaos as Rahu Ketu, the upcoming Hindi comedy adventure starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, prepares for its theatrical release on 16 January 2026.

Directed and written by Vipul Vig, the film promises a vibrant fusion of mythology, humour, and contemporary storytelling that’s unlike anything seen in recent Bollywood comedies.







Set against a fantastical backdrop inspired by Indian folklore, Rahu Ketu follows the misadventures of two lovable yet bewildered characters as they embark on an unpredictable journey filled with humour and unexpected twists.

The narrative injects elements of cosmic mythology into everyday chaos, inviting audiences to experience an entertaining take on fate and destiny.

The film, backed by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, also features an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial and Manu Rishi Chadda, adding depth and dynamics to this quirky cinematic world.

In the weeks leading up to the release, stars Pulkit and Varun took to social media and public appearances to share their excitement, offering fans glimpses of behind-the-scenes energy and their palpable camaraderie during the shoot.

Their presence has helped fuel online buzz, especially following the Rahu Ketu teaser dropping last month, which has already sparked lively reactions from moviegoers awaiting early laughter this year.

With its blend of mythological motifs and modern comedy, Rahu Ketu is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most intriguing releases of early 2026, blending cultural motifs with light-hearted entertainment for family audiences.