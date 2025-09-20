Boyi Bhimanna award presented to Dr Poornachandu

Vijayawada: TheBoyi Bhimanna Memorial Award was presented to renowned litterateur Dr GV Poornachandu during 114th birth anniversary celebrations of eminent poet and social reformer Dr Boyi Bhimanna. The programme was organised by Andhra Pradesh Department of Language and Culture at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh felicitated Dr Poornachandu with a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Dr Poornachandu, who authored over 150 literary and scientific works, including ‘Telugu Prachisam’ and ‘Telugu Kosam’, has also served as General Secretary of the World Telugu Writers’ Conference for six terms.

On this occasion, Dr Poornachandu’s book ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’ was unveiled, along with the painting ‘Akhanda Tandavam’ by Cultural Department Director Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao.

During the event, Minister Durgesh praised Dr Boyi Bhimanna as a visionary nationalist who advocated for human rights and Dalit rights at a time when untouchability was prevalent. He praised Bhimanna’s works, including ‘Janapadula Jabulu’ and the iconic song ‘Jaya Jaya Jayahe Ambedkar,’ which became an anthem for Dalits.

Minister Durgesh also commended Bhimanna’s wife, writer Boyi Hymavati, for her book ‘From Paleru to Padma Shri Varaku,’ which reflects on Bhimanna’s life and struggles.

Meanwhile, Boyi Hymavati expressed her gratitude to the government for honouring Bhimanna’s legacy. She praised the government for selecting Dr GV Poornachandu for the prestigious Boyi Bhimanna award.

The event was attended by NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, AP Nataka Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna, State Folk Arts and Creativity Academy Chairman V Gangulaiah, DRO Lakshmi Narasimham, and others.