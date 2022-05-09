B.Pharmacy student murder: Police arrests Accused in Sri Sathya Sai district, intensifies probe

A key development has taken place in the case of the suspicious death of Tejaswini, a B. Pharmacy student from Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai district who has been the subject of debate across the state. The district SP Rahul Dev Singh has said that a rape case has been registered against Tejaswini's boyfriend Sadiq. Also, it was announced that the case has been transferred to Disha DSP Srinivasan.



It is learned that Tejaswini, a B.Pharmacy student, was found hanged on the 4th of this month in a shed belonging to her boyfriend Sadiq near Mallapally in Gorantla mandal. Earlier, DSP Ramakant told mediapersons that Tejaswini and Sadiq had been in love for three years. According to DSP, on the 4th of this month, Sadiq phoned Tejaswini and told her that he had come home. In the process, she was taken to a petal shed on the farm. The two talked for two hours and Sadiq had left her in the shed to bring lunch as it was night. However, when Sadiq went to the shed on the farm again from home, he explained that the young woman was seen hanging. Sadiq allegedly went straight to the police station and told them about the incident.

DSP Ramakant said the young woman was found to have been hanged to death during the first post-mortem conducted on the order. However, the parents of the deceased said that they suspected mass rape and murder.

The district SP said that in this order it was registered as a case of rape and directed the Disha DSP to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case. He said the investigation would be completed within two weeks and a chargesheet would be filed in the court.

It is learned that Disha DSP reached Gorantla on Monday and collected details at the shed on the farm belonging to accused Sadiq near Mallapally. However, police have already arrested Sadiq, the accused in the case.