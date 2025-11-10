Brahmin corporation directors assume charge

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation directors Velagaleti Gangadhar, Akella Venkata Narayana Murthy, Bhuvaneswarai Prasad Vuchi, Cherakupalli Santosh, Chivukula Durga Prasad, Darwada Anand Rao, G Babu Rao, Krishna Mohan, Sree Padma Kolachana, Ranjit Kumar, Karanam Srinivasa Rao, Suresh Kumar, Surya Prabha, Viswanadham, Nagalakshmi Narasimha Murthy, Venkata Phani Kumar took over charge in presence of corporation chairman Kalapatapu Buchi Ram Prasad and managing director Dorababu, at a programme held at the corporation office at Gollapudi in Vijayawada city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Velagaleti Gangadhar said that under the leadership of the chairman, he would work for the upliftment of poor Brahmins, bringing together priests and purohits for community welfare through the Corporation’s credit society.